Navratri 2024: Proactive Stance To Ensure Safety & Sanctity; No Entry For 'Non-Hindus' At Garba Pandal In Madhya Pradesh's Jobat

Jobat Navratri | FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): As the Navratri festival begins, arrangements at Garba pandals in Jobat are being accompanied by heightened activity from Hindu organisations, notably the Bajrang Dal.

The organisation has submitted a memorandum to local police demanding stringent security measures while explicitly stating that entry to the Garba pandal will be restricted to Hindus only, a decision influenced by concerns regarding incidents of 'love jihad'.

Bajrang Dal president Sunil Agarwal emphasised the importance of security during the Navratri celebrations. In his statement, he indicated that the organisation is taking a proactive stance to ensure safety and maintain the sanctity of the festival. "Under no circumstances will non-Hindus be allowed entry into the Garba pandal," Agarwal declared, adding that Bajrang Dal workers would be stationed to monitor the area and enforce this directive.

In response to the memorandum from Bajrang Dal, the local police have heightened their alertness. Police station in-charge Mohan Dawar confirmed the receipt of the memorandum and outlined the measures that will be implemented. "We will make tight police security arrangements in the Garba pandal, "Dawar stated.

He also mentioned the involvement of a dedicated team to oversee the pandal and monitor any potential disturbances from anti-social elements that may arise. To enhance safety during the festivities, a Nirbhaya mobile unit will be deployed, which is designed to provide rapid response capabilities and ensure secure monitoring throughout the event.

The police department aims to collaborate closely with festival organisers and the Bajrang Dal to oversee the situation effectively. The actions taken by the Bajrang Dal and the police underscore a broader trend of rising vigilance and restrictions within cultural celebrations, driven by attempts to ensure communal harmony amid ongoing societal tensions.

As preparations continue, both security personnel and community organisers remain focused on fostering a safe and joyous environment for the celebration of Navratri.