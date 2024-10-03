Masked Man & Female Friend Snatch Elderly Woman's Mangalsutra In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man and woman on a bike allegedly robbed an elderly woman of her gold mangalsutra while she was on a morning walk in MP's Jabalpur. The incident took place on Thursday morning at Geet Vihar Colony area which comes under the jurisdiction of Gaurighat police station.

After the incident, a complaint was filed against the perpetrators. Police has registered an FIR and further investigations into the matter are underway.

According to the information, 70-year-old Alka Bhave was walking outside her home early in the morning when two individuals on a bike approached her. The man was driving the bike, while the woman was seated behind him. The woman, wearing a mask, pretended to ask for directions. In the midst of the conversation, she snatched the mangalsutra from Bhave’s neck and the duo fled from the scene.

Shocked by the incident, Bhave immediately informed her family, who then helped her file a complaint at the Gaurighat police station. The police have since started investigating the case by reviewing CCTV footage from the colony. The masked man and woman were captured on the footage, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits based on the images.