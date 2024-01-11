Mumbai This Weekend: From Darshan Raval's Concert To Pet Fest, 6 Go-To Events For You

What are your weekend plans? In case you said that you haven't planned anything yet, you may choose from the curated list of amazing events to attend this weekend in Mumbai. From music, dance, and art, there's everything to make your Saturday and Sunday a bit happening.

6 Things to do this weekend in Mumbai

(1) Darshan Raval India Tour

Are you the Bollywood buff whose playlist is loaded with songs such as 'Bekhudi,' 'Tera Zikr,' 'Ek Tarfa,' and more? In that case, you may head to witness an unforgettable musical journey with singer Darshan Raval. The extraordinary concert series across the country is now in Mumbai to celebrate the soulful voice of the singer who gave chart-topping hits and touched the hearts of his fans.

Date: Jan 13, 2024

Venue: JVPD Ground, Juhu

Price: Rs. 499 onwards

For more details and to book your ticket, visit Paytm Insider

(2) Udit Narayan-Live In Concert

One may gear up for the weekend mood by making their Friday evening a musical one. Retro music lovers in the city may attend the live-in concert by their much-loved singing sensation Padma Bhushan Udit Narayan.

Date: Jan 12, 2024

Venue: Shanmukhananda Hall, King Circle

Price: Rs. 500 onwards

For more details and to book your ticket, visit Book My Show

(3) Ajio Luxe Wkend

Is the weekend all about shopping for you? If you said Yes, Ajio's experiential show at the forefront of art, design, fashion, and immersive offerings is just for you. The event happens to mark its fourth edition this year, elevating one's shopping experience with art, food, drinks, and more.

Date: Jan 12, 13 & 14, 2024

Venue: Jio World Garden, BKC

Price: Rs. 1, 500 onwards

For more details and to book your ticket, visit Book My Show

(4) Finger painting workshop

Art lovers in Mumbai might try something new this Saturday. While one might have tried clay art, pottery, and sand art, it's the time to embrace and get a feel of painting with your fingers and reliving your childhood memories when you did so, however, now, in a more professional and guided way through the workshop.

Date: Jan 13, 2024

Venue: Doolally Taproom, Khar

Price: Rs. 1, 700 (including material and refreshments)

For more details and to book your ticket, visit Paytm Insider

(5) Pet Fed 2024

This weekend is a little special for our pets as it's a fest time for them. Why should humans have all the fun, right? Head to India's biggest pet festival taking place in Mumbai with your furry friend. The event hosts a series of activities including a fashion show, exciting games, and adoption camps.

Date: Jan 13 & 14, 2024

Venue: Nesco Grounds, Goregaon

Price: Rs. 699 onwards

For more details and to book your ticket, visit Book My Show

(6) Salsa Night

Planning a date with your loved one? You may shake a leg at the Salsa night with your partner to enjoy some dance together and build the chemistry. The event is believed to be a fun way to learn the basics of dance form and spend a magical night.

Date: Jan 13 & 14, 2024

Venue: Dorangos Cafe, Bandra

Price: Rs. 149 onwards

For more details and to book your ticket, visit Book My Show