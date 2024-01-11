Mumbai: Witness Veteran Artist Seema Kohli's 'When The Moon Is 9 Months Full' In Her Solo Art Show (Details Inside)

Well-known artist Seema Kohli's solo exhibition titled 'When the moon is nine months full' takes foot in Mumbai marking her triumphant return to the city after six years. The art show presents a symphony of fine paintings and sculptures, transcending the conventional confines of time and embracing the subliminal rhythms of our planet. Art lovers in Mumbai may spend their Friday evening at the Tao Art Gallery in Worli to witness this exhibition curated by Shaunak Mahbubani. While it opens its doors with a preview on January 11, it continues to welcome art enthusiasts for a month before it concludes on February 11, 2024.

A look into the artworks

The artworks displayed at the gallery come as a part of the Mumbai Gallery Weekend 2024 event. Kohli's art piece happens to be a magical and mesmerising work adorned with calming mountains, stars, and trees touched with the full moon's light and kissed with a badge of love.

Heartbeat of the Universe | Seema Kohli

The artist celebrates the labour of birthing, care, repair, and resistance undertaken by women for centuries, visualizing the adjacency between feminine and forest, of bodies relegated to reproduction, unrewarded and unrecognized under the regime of material productivity.

The artist takes inspiration from the teachings of Kashmiri mystic Lal Ded whose quote resonates in her paintings, "...when I found You hiding inside me, I ran wild, playing now me, now You."

And the moon danced in me | Seema Kohli

Read Also Mumbai: The ongoing Urban Art Fest is a creative escape from the hustle and bustle of the city

Artist speaks

The artist says while expressing that she extensively explores the female form as an embodiment of the cosmic feminine energy of Shakti, "The contemplation of Kaal (time), is central to my practice. The aspects of continuity, repetition, vulnerability, duration, temporality, awareness, situation, and public participation are inherent qualities that inform my art practice."

Seema's thought-provoking pieces explore the convergence of time, feminine energy, and societal narratives and pay homage to women's labour, care, and resistance, notably the Chipko movement's trailblazing women.

The Book | Seema Kohli

Adding to Kohli's words, Mahbubani throws light on the exhibition and says, "Kohli’s works offer precious unions of Saivite and Sufi, corporeal and cosmic, multiple and whole, sea and seed; talismans towards healing in these fractured times."

Key highlights

Seema Kohli's solo show at Tao Art Gallery starts with a preview on January 11 and will run until February 11, 2024

It would be open for art lovers daily between 11 am to 7 pm

The show is inspired by Kashmiri mystic Lal Ded