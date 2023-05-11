Mumbai: 5 Things to do this weekend from attending Rema concert to Mother's Day celebrations | FPJ

With Mother's Day on May 14, you can go on a date with your mother to a special brunch or a carnival where you can do shopping, engage in fun activities, eat delicious food and spend quality time with your Mom. You can also, be a part of Rema Calm Down Concert in Mumbai on May 13. Children can learn magic tricks and you can even, go and watch Azeem Banatwalla Stand-Up Comedy.

Take a look at the listicle below to know more:

Summer Holiday Special: Workshop on Magic Tricks for Children

A fun based magic learning workshop to enable the participants to develop creativity, imagination, and confidence through the Art of Magic.

Dr Kruti Parekh, A PhD in Magical Entertainment (USA), India’s Magic Star & World's Youngest Artistic Illusionist will train participants on the 'Basics of Magic'.

The participants will learn the basics of Magic, in this entry-level workshop, as well as present their learnings making them instant magicians. Children between age groups 4 to 6 years can participate in this workshop.

When: May 13-14 (2 day workshop), 10.30-11.30 am

Where: Rachna's Fun Club, Cuffe Parade

Price: ₹2200 for 2 days

Tickets can be booked online on www.playydate.in

Rema Calm Down India Tour

'Rema - Calm Down India Tour' is a highly anticipated music event that will be taking place across 3 cities in India. The tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of Rema, the Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper who has taken the music world by storm.

The tour will be in- Delhi - May 12, Mumbai - May 13 and Hyderabad - May 14. Fans can expect to hear some of Rema's biggest hits along with new music from his latest album, "Rave & Roses." The shows will feature stunning visual effects, along with live performances from Rema and his band.

When: May 13, 5 pm onwards

Where: DOME, NSCI SVP Stadium

Price: ₹2300 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Celebrate Mother's Day with 'Mainland China' offering customised menu on this day

Mainland China's Sumo Chan Sunday Brunch is with an array of mouth-watering dishes that are inspired by traditional Chinese cuisine, and a live music performance by the talented musician and singer, Samantha Noel, 'Mainland China' is all doing all things special for Mother's Day celebration.

Dishes such as Truffle Edamame Dimsum, Red Oil Veg Wonton and Mushroom Potsticker will delight guests with their unique flavours and textures. Those looking for something lighter can enjoy Truffle Avocado or Prawn Tempura Sushi, Turnip Cake with Salt and Pepper and Chicken in Chilli Oil. Main courses offer a range of options, from Yellow Bean with Vegetables to Gong Bao Prawns and Golden Egg Fried Rice. The menu features some delicious desserts such as Honey Noodles, with Honeycomb and Ice Cream and the unique Berry Forest.

The brunch experience also includes a variety of handcrafted mocktails and cocktails to choose from- Malaya Spiced Melon, Bali's Tropical Punch and Mandarin & Basil Mojito. For cocktail lovers, classics like the Sonara Sangria and Classic Martini, as well as some unique creations like the Sparkling Passion and Bellini are available.

When: May 14, 12 -3 pm

Where: Mainland China, Andheri (W)

Price: Unlimited food at ₹1375 +

Unlimited drinks starting at ₹795 +

Azeem Banatwalla Stand-Up Comedy

Azeem Banatwalla claims to be a major comedian and minor celebrity. At least one of these things is true. A prolific standup comedian, he is known for his intelligent and observational English standup and effortless style. In this show, he will take you through the overrated life of moderately famous, and highlight the perils of (but not limited to) post-pandemic socialization, influencers, and social media, which is the real pandemic plaguing the world now.

When: May 13, 9 pm

Where: Above The Habitat, Khar (W)

Price: ₹800 onwards

Duration: 1 hr 20 mins

Tickets can be booked online

Famnival - A Family Carnival built by Moms

There will be delicious food & exciting activities, Mom & Me Fashion show, live music, dance, games, shopping stalls and pamper zone. It is a family-oriented event organized by UNIMO Universe of Moms, designed to ensure quality time for families.

When: May 13-14, 12 pm onwards

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla (W)

Price: ₹99

Tickets can be booked online