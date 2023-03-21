Ramzan 2023: City wise Timetable in India; know Sehri and Iftar timings | FPJ

Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslim across the globe observe strict fast Roza from sunrise to sunset and offer prayers. Islam followers believe that fasting strengthens their faith and connects them with divine, Allah.

Moon sighting is important to decide the beginning and the end of this holy month. It is expected that Ramadan will begin on March 22 or March 23 and end on April 21 or April 22, on the day of Eid-ul-fitr.

As per the local tradition, Middle Eastern countries celebrate both Ramadan and Eid-ul-fitr, one day earlier than most countries in the world depending on moon sighting.

Ramadan Begins: March 22, Wednesday

Ramadan Ends: April 21, Friday

Laylat al-Qadr: April 17, Monday

Eid al-Fitr Start: April 22, Saturday

Read Also Ramzan 2023: 12 Rules to keep in mind during this holy month

See the city wise timetable in India- their Sehr and Iftar timings below:

Sehr timings may change by 4 mins and Iftar by 7 mins within a span of 30 days.

The origins of Ramadan date back to the 7th century when Prophet Muhammad received the first verses of the Holy Quran. The revelation of the Quran began on the 27th night, known as 'Laylatul Qadr' which is believed to be the most sacred of all nights.

Muslims need to follow Islamic/ Prophet Muhammad teachings by refraining from violence, anger, envy, greed, lust, and gossip, and practice brotherhood. It is also, necessary to stay away from all kinds of worldly pleasures and committing sins during the holy month of Ramadan. The month is considered important for spiritual growth and self-reflection. They also, need to practice charity and donations. They should practice alms giving known as 'Zakat', which is a must thing along with fasting.