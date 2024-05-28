Meet Ramesh Deshmane, Maharashtra-Based Artist Whose Semi-Abstract Paintings Reflect Emotional Facial Expressions

Ramesh Deshmane and his semi-abstract creations | Ramesh Deshmane

Art is beyond just brush strokes and the canvas, it is about observing, reliving and recreating moments and experiences. These words are personified in the artworks of a Maharashtra-based artist named Ramesh V Deshmane displayed at the Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai. The artist who studied art at the J.J. School of Art, Mumbai, and worked to create impressive paintings using charcoal, mixed media, soft pastels, and watercolours spoke to Swarna Srikanth during his ongoing solo show.

“I was passionate about art from an early age. This made me pursue art education. My paintings are semi-abstract, and they hold a significant Indian touch,” the artist said. Reflecting on his works which portray human emotions through facial expressions, he added, “In a busy city like Mumbai, we observe a variety of faces. People seem fresh and happy in the morning, while nervous in the afternoon. I can’t always note my own expressions, but I create what I come across. My artworks attempt to bring out the beauty of these facial expressions.”

Most of his paintings carry a subtle texture that lifts up the artwork and makes it speak a little more. The artist depicts facial expressions using relevant colours and a textural base, thereby embracing the aura of portraying emotions from various relationships and experiences. From faces that smile to communicate joy and affection, to those sobbing in pangs of separation, his paintings represent a variety of ‘masks’ worn by people in the society.

While his expertise lies in bringing out the harmony of emotional facial expressions on the canvas, he goes beyond his comfort zone to experiment with art. What comes then? He uses his artistic talent as a form of worship. We see that the artist has created illustrations of Lord Ganesha and Lord Krishna, which are uniquely crafted using charcoal or colour pencils.

The artist also threw light on emerging digital art and AI-generated art creations. “I believe digital art compromises on the special bond that an artist shares with his tools. Holding a paintbrush, filling it with colours, and skillfully painting stroke by stroke…it is a different feeling altogether. I don’t think digital art can bring in the personal touch and the overall experience that is involved in bringing out an artistic piece on the canvas or paper.”

He also notes that every artwork which is physically created involves an emotional, personal touch. “A hand painting once created cannot be exactly replicated. Still, AI when given similar commands might display the same artpiece on the screen, once again,” he notes further.

During the conversation, he also pointed out that there’s a struggle to flourish in this creative field and make oneself successful, especially in cases of middle-class people who are exploring and embracing art to live their lives. “I paint because it brings me joy, while making money by selling my artworks is secondary but equally important,” Deshmane noted.

His paintings are displayed at the Free Press House till May 30 and are available for direct sale.