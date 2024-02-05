FPJ Exclusive: Artist Anita Goel Speaks About Her Love For Abstract Painting, Art Education & More

Artist Anita Goel On Her Love For Abstract Painting | Instagram

Art is a form of expression where every stroke, texture, and colour speaks. Artist Anita Goel, known for her contributions to the field of contemporary art, believes that art must be a flow of creativity and expression - natural, free, and unrestricted. As she displays her canvas creations in a solo art show in Mumbai this February, she speaks to the Free Press Journal reflecting on what art means to her, her love for abstract paintings, and more. In an exclusive interview, she also tells us about the painter she considers to be her forever inspiration.

Art is a way of life

Artist Anita sees art as a way of life and notes that every art is unique and good. “Every person is an artist, either known or undiscovered,” she says while suggesting that no art must be judged as it must be viewed without preconceived notions and stereotypes.

Uniqueness of her artworks lies in...

Taking a look into Anita’s paintings, the uniqueness extends to the canvas itself as she shapes them differently, ditching the standard square frame. "I enjoy playing with the medium itself which is often overlooked by many. I give importance to the canvas, and it has a lot of role to play in my work. It brings out the characteristics of my work,” mentions the artist. She further expresses that her heart beats for abstract art which she usually creates using acrylic paint in a span ranging from a week to a month, depending on the dimensionality of the artworks. “I have involved myself in creating large portraits too, but abstract art is my personal favourite. I love it,” tells the artist.

Anita Goel on her inspiration

Meanwhile, the London-born painter reflects on how people embrace Indian art across the globe and says, “India is culturally rich. People are very fascinated by various Indian folk art forms.”

The self-taught artist who later studied at the Sir J. J. School of Arts reveals that she admires the heart-touching paintings of Van Gogh, whom she considers to be her forever inspiration. “I am a huge fan of Van Gogh. He happens to be my all-time favourite.”

Impressively, her paintings are sold for lakhs of rupees which makes us ask her whether art has become a luxury pick only accessible to the elite class. Closely agreeing to the point, she points out that the scenes are changing and the artworks are getting affordable, ensuring art lovers can collect them without worrying about the price.

All about her art show in Worli, Mumbai (Feb 4-18)

As she walks into her solo art show, being inaugurated by 'Maula Mere Maula' singer Roopkumar Rathod at Jolie's in Worli on February 4, she mentions why she prefers displaying her works solo than at art fests and group exhibitions. “My art doesn’t really follow any rule or stay confined to a theme. I am more comfortable with solo shows because of the different shapes of my work. I don't want to struggle fitting in anywhere, be it along with artworks that are on square canvases or themes that are specified for group art shows,” she says. However, Anita clarifies that she isn’t closed for displaying her art pieces next to other artists’ works and mentions that she has participated in a few combined displays with her square frames.

With this exhibition, Avataran, being held in the city, she aims to draw the attention of relevant authorities towards elementary school art education and convey how young kids being taught to draw and sketch in a particular format curtails their creativity and imaginative skills. “Exposing kids to art is great, but telling them rules to create art is not,” she says.

"No boundaries, no margins. Art must not be restricted,” she concludes.