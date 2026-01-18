Skanda Sashti 2026: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Auspicious Day

Skanda Sashti 2026 | Photo Credit: Canva

Skanda Sashti is a Hindu festival celebrated every year. This auspicious day is dedicated to the revered Hindu deity Lord Skanda (Kartikeya), the son of God Shiva and Goddess Paravati. Lord Skanda, or Murugan, is generally considered the younger brother of Lord Ganesha. However, in North India, Skanda is often perceived as the elder brother.

This difference in perspective is mostly influenced by regional beliefs and traditions. Lord Skanda is also known as Subramanya. Skanda Sashti is primarily celebrated in Sri Lanka and South India, particularly in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

About Skanda Sashti

Skanda Sashti is also known as Kanda Shashti. Skanda Sashti is observed monthly on the sixth day (Sashti Tithi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu lunar month. All Sashti are dedicated to Lord Kartikeya (which is during the Solar month Aippasi or Karthikai), which is considered the most significant. On this day devotees observe fast and worship the deity to seek his blessing.

Date and time of Skanda Sashti

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on January 24, 2026.

Magha, Shukla Shashthi

Begins - 01:46 AM, Jan 24

Ends - 12:39 AM, Jan 25

Puja vidhi of Skanda Sashti

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Murugan temple on this day to seek his blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home. Prepare an asan and put a cloth on it. Place the idol of Lord Murugan and offer flowers, panchamrit, and bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits).

Holy chants

Devotees should recite Skanda Sashti and Murugan Gayatri mantra: Om Thatpurushaya Vidhmahe, Maha Senaya Dhimahi, Thannah Shanmukha Prachodhayath. Moola Mantra to the Lord: “Om Sharavana-bhavaya Namaha.