Janhvi Kapoor Hops On '2026 Is The New 2016' Trend With A Twist, Shares Unseen Selfies From This Year

By: Aanchal C | January 18, 2026
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor jumped on the viral “2026 is the new 2016” trend, but added her own playful spin by blending throwbacks with fresh, unseen selfies from the present year
Instead of flooding her feed with old memories alone, the actor balanced nostalgia with now, pairing decade-old clips with polished selfies that reflected her current style and confidence
Sharing the carousel, Janhvi cheekily captioned it, “Only found 3 very cringe videos from 2016 so here's that and some almost 2026 selfies that missed the cut. too late to the trend?”
Her recent selfies showcased a snatched makeup look, sleek styling and statement outfits, highlighting how her fashion and beauty game has evolved over the years
In of the unseen hot picture, Janhvi stunned in a black mini dress, styled with a long trench coat, black sunglasses and a sleek bag
Before Janhvi, several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, have also embraced the trend
The "2026 is the new 2016" trend is all about revisiting the moments from one decade ago, sharing own throwbacks while reflecting on how much has changed since 2016
