Medha Rana Steals Show In Graceful Saree At Border 2 Promotions; Varun Dhawan Says, 'Pyaari Lage' - Check pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 18, 2026
Medha Rana is turning heads with her adorable & stunning looks on social media amid the ongoing promotions of her film Border 2.
She looks effortlessly elegant in a soft, pastel-hued floral saree by Anita Dongre featuring delicate botanical prints.
Medha Rana is set to star opposite Varun Dhawan as lead actress in their upcoming film Border 2.
She pairs the saree with a matching floral blouse featuring a flattering neckline, adding a contemporary touch to the classic look.
Medha keeps the accessories refined yet impactful with statement jewellery from MK Jewels & Amigos Rizwan, including a chic choker & a ring.
Keepping her makeup minimal with a soft glow, natural blush, and glossy lips, Medha truly defined her natural glow.
While Medha has already debuted on OTT platforms Border 2 marks as her major breakthrough project. Netizens & fans are excited to see her in the film alongside a starry cast.