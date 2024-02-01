Mumbai This Weekend: From Art Exhibition To Drinks Fest, 6 Amazing Events You Must Head To

Mumbai: 6 Amazing Events This Weekend |

No weekend plans? Let us tell you that Mumbai is looking forward to a happening weekend that will make you step out of your homes and ditch laziness. Similar to last month which was loaded with several art festivals, one may expect performance shows and art exhibitions in the city this Sat-Sun along with many more exciting events one must head to. From art, music, food, and more, take a glimpse at how you can treat yourself in these early days of February.

(1) Classical tribute to Lata ji

Celebrating the 75th birth anniversary of the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, the city is set to witness a musical night with a soulful bouquet of 75 selected songs sung by her - Amrit Lata.

Where: Dinanath Mangeshkar Natugruha, Vile Parle & Prabhodhankar Thackeray Auditorium, Borivali

When: February 3,4

Book here

(2) Tequila and Taco festival

If you enjoy partying and skipping alcohol during the weekend, head to this festival before it ends later this month. A Mumbai-based bar is hosting this event to offer a Mexican fiesta to customers.

Where: All Butterfly High outlets in Mumbai

When: February 3, 4

Bookings: Lower Parel: 86559-73838, BKC: 99308-53399

(3) Veer Zara Movie Screening

Love watching old movies? This event is just for you as it provides you a chance to immerse yourself in a romantic mood with the Bollywood classic Veer Zara. You may plan a movie date with your filmy partner this weekend and enjoy this open-air movie screening.

Where: Infiniti Mall, Malad

When: February 4

Book here

(4) Avataran - Solo Art Show

Renowned artist Anita Goel's solo art show is something that art enthusiasts in the city would be eager to visit. It displays her works aim to redefine contemporary Indian art and feature a bold exploration of form, color, and texture. Notably, in 2021, her art show was inaugurated by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

Where: Jolie's Birla Centurion, Worli

When: February 4

(5) Year of the Dragon Festive Feast

If you love Chinese cuisine, then we ask you to visit the festive feast taking place in the city that offers delicious dumplings and rolls to soothe your food cravings and help you vibe for the auspicious Year of the Dragon. You may reserve your seat to experience the food fest in advance.

Where: All Foo outlets in Mumbai

When: February 3, 4

Bookings: Andheri: 93213 46591, BKC: 85919 83371

(6) Chanakya - Marathi play

You may transport yourself to the era of Chanakya by witnessing a Marathi play. The drama aims to portray the personality's political, social, economic, and cultural structure with a surprising relevance in the contemporary world.

Where: Dinanath Mangeshkar Natugruha, Vile Parle

When: February 4

Book here