Laylat-Al-Qadr 2023: Date, significance, and celebrations of 'The Night of Power' | Holidays Calendar

Laylat Al-Qadr is believed to be the Night of Decree, Night of Value, Night of Power, Night of Destiny, or Night of Measures.

It is the most sacred night according to the Islamic calendar as Muslims believe it to be the night in Ramadan when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad by Allah through the Angel Jibril.

The exact date for this holy night is not exactly known but it is believed to occur during the last ten nights of Ramadan, specifically on an odd numbered night, such as the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night of the Holy month.

This year, Laylat-Al-Qadr will most probably fall on the 27th of Ramadan, which will fall on the April 17, Monday.

History

According to Islam, Prophet Muhammad meditated during the month of Ramadan at the age of 40. At that time, Angel Jibril visited him and revealed the verses of the holy book Quran. People started believing from that time that Laylat-Al-Qadr is the night when Muhammad became the Prophet and the messenger of Allah.

Significance

The Quran refers to Laylat-Al-Qadr in Surah Al-Qadr (97:1-5), which states: "In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful Verily! We have sent it (this Quran) down on the Night of Decree (Laylat al-Qadr). And what will make you know what the Night of Decree is? The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. Therein descend the angels and the Ruh (Jibril) by Allah's Permission with all Decrees, Peace! until the appearance of dawn."

This verse highlights the significance and importance of Laylat al-Qadr in the Islamic religion.

Devotees believe whatever one wishes for, is granted through their prayers during these nights. The Holy Quran says that offering prayer on the nights of Laylat Al-Qadr is way better than praying for a thousand months. Therefore, these nights are observed with great religious zeal by Muslims around the globe.

Celebrations

Muslims engage in a spiritual treat known as ‘Itikaf’ in which they spend the last ten days of Ramadan in the mosque by reading the Quran and praying. The celebrations of the night of power, Laylat-Al-Qadr include praying the whole night and remembering the almighty. They spend the holy night by reading devotional books, scriptures and hymns of Allah.

Muslims believe that the rewards of the prayers and worship that are specially done on Laylat-Al-Qadr are more than the rewards of the worship that is done in 83 years. Apart from this, several Islamic scholars in various mosques recite the meaning of all the important verses that are mentioned in the Holy Quran.