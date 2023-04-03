Ramadan 2023: 7 Celebrities who visited Mecca to perform Umrah; including SRK

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2023
Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year, except during Hajj. The sacred month of Ramadan when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset; is the most preferred time to perform Umrah
Tennis player Sania Mirza had gone to Medina with her family to perform Umrah during Ramadan. She shared photos on Instagram that included her parents, Imran Mirza and Nasima Mirza, her sister Anam Mirza, her brother-in-law Mohammed Asaduddin, and her son Izhaan Mirza Malik
Hina Khan went to Mecca with her family where she has performed her first Umrah. She shared her pictures of the visit and wrote, "Labaik Allahuma Labbaik Bismillah"
Bigg Boss contestants Aly Goni and Asim Riaz travelled to Mecca to perform Umrah
Aly Goni took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of Irham (traditional attire) and wished his fans "Ramadan Mubarak"
Former actor Sana Khan, is often seen preaching Islam on her Instagram since her marriage, and was again seen visiting the holy city of Makkah in Feb 2023
Television celebrity, Jannat Zubair performed her first Umrah in December 2022. The actress was accompanied by her family
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took a special journey to Mecca in Dec, last year and was seen performing Umrah following the completion of the filming of his next movie 'Dunki' in Saudi Arabia
