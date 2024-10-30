 Lakshmi Puja 2024: Puja Timings And Muhurat For Students, Businesses & Farmers
It is believed that worshipping Mata Lakshmi on this auspicious day brings financial stability and success in life

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
article-image

Lakshmi Puja is a significant religious and cultural event performed on the holy festival of Diwali. The Goddess symbolises wealth, abundance, good fortune, and prosperity. It is believed that worshipping Mata Lakshmi on this auspicious day brings financial stability and success in life.

On this day, family members wear traditional attire and decorate their homes with lights, flowers, candles, diyas, and more. People also make various foods, offer the Goddess, and worship the deity. During the puja, four deities, including Lord Ganesha, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Kubera, are worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi.

Lakshmi Puja muhurat for different professions

Amavasya will begin after 4 p.m. on October 31 and will continue till the evening of November 1. As a result, Diwali will be celebrated on October 31 in most regions of the country. Many such yogas are being constructed on this day, which is auspicious for everything....from Lakshmi puja to starting a new venture, it will all be filled with good luck.

Pandits believe that four Rajyogas that will bring prosperity will form in the evening of Diwali. The development of Shash, Kuldeepak, Shankh, and Lakshmi yoga would boost the favorable consequences of this magnificent event even more.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Here are 4 different lakshmi puja muhurat's

For couples and families

From 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm

5:37 pm to 7:00 pm and,

From 7:15 pm to 8:45 pm

For students

From 6:48 pm to 8:48 pm

For Businesses

From 7:15pm to 8:45 pm and from 1:15 am to 3:27 am

For Farmers

From 5:45 pm to 7:15 pm

