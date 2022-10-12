e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleLakme Fashion Week 2022: Shahab Durazi yet again shows couture can be more than embellished wedding wear

Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Shahab Durazi yet again shows couture can be more than embellished wedding wear

The ace designer created his ‘black and white’ magic on the stage with his implacable collection

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Shahab Durazi | File photo
Follow us on

There is a reason why Shahab Durazi was missed at the Lakme Fashion Week for 12 years. The ace designer yet again proved that he has a powerful story to tell with his sartorial designs and regal collection every time he hits the limelight.

The audience was ablaze and honoured the designer with standing ovation as he made his way on the ramp post his collection showcase. It was indeed a treat  to see Shahab’s magnificent collection being back for this season of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

Read Also
Lakme Fashion Week 2022: INIFD students promote plus-size streetwear
article-image

The capsule collection endorsed slow fashion and the relevance of timelessness defining the concept of trends while promoting the classic couture with contemporary nuances.

Predominantly an all black collection, Durazi’s affinity to black, white, grey and silver was carried in this vintage collection as well. The mystery of black, juxta positioned with white, cream, bone, ecru, dove, slate and silver, was used in myriad ways to translate the language of modernity and fluidity. The collection of 40 pieces (20 men and 20 women) had a vast ensemble of silhouettes ranging from tailored separates and evening gowns to soft blouses, impeccably cut jackets and boleros and sharply tailored pants for both men and women. 

Read Also
Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Pallavi Mohan and Swapna Anumolu’s show at LFW was impressive, but not...
article-image

There was a sense of nostalgia with pieces reminiscent of the 40s and 50s: an era known for its vintage chic. Skirts and scarves borrow abundantly from the dapper dresses, displaying fringed details. With great attention to detailing accessories that were paired with the clothes like belts had elaborate diamante buckles, blouses had intricate pearl and crystal necklines and capes, and coats had large French motifs from Renaissance art and Rococo art. The raglan sleeve appears consistently through the collection, enhancing the shape of shoulders and lending a modern, contemporary feel to pieces one would imagine are strictly old school. 

The men’s collection sported crisp tailored sherwanis with intricate beadwork, while the kurtas were asymmetrical highlighted with ornate beaded borders using silk threads. The collection also had an assortment of complementing accessories such as hand embroidered clutch bags, lace collars and cuffs, envelope briefcases and pearl encrusted bow clips. 

Read Also
'Bhaisahab yeh kis line mein aagaye AAP': Twitterati reacts after MP Raghav Chadha becomes Lakme...
article-image

Durazi’s love for wool was visible in men’s coats that were structured in rich wools to further enhance the shape of couture cuts and stark tailoring.

“I take my time to make my collection. I think you can do the show when you have a story. You need to bring old ideas with new perspectives. I want to bring timelessness in fashion. I believe couture should be more than a wedding. You don’t have to do so much embellishment. It can be simple. ,” said the designer post the show.

Read Also
Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh to close grand finale on Oct 16
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Shahab Durazi yet again shows couture can be more than embellished wedding...

Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Shahab Durazi yet again shows couture can be more than embellished wedding...

Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Pallavi Mohan and Swapna Anumolu’s show at LFW was impressive, but not...

Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Pallavi Mohan and Swapna Anumolu’s show at LFW was impressive, but not...

Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Men's edit reinvents sartorial statements; sets mood with war-like themes

Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Men's edit reinvents sartorial statements; sets mood with war-like themes

Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh to close grand finale on Oct 16

Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh to close grand finale on Oct 16

Karwa Chauth 2022: Places to have a romantic dinner this festive night in and around Mumbai

Karwa Chauth 2022: Places to have a romantic dinner this festive night in and around Mumbai