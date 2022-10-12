Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Pallavi Mohan and Swapna Anumolu’s show at LFW was impressive, but not without flaws

Mishru and Not So Serious By Pallavi Mohan at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI | Twitter/@LakmeFashionWk

Pallavi Mohan and Swapna Anumolu’s shows at LFW on the first day were win-wins. Swapna Aanumolu’s vibrant feminine collection called ‘Form and Feeling’ from her label Mishru was a homage to festive wear.

Moving into an amazing vocabulary of shapes, colours and forms that took inspiration from such diverse personal aspects like nature, memories and feeling, the collection translated into surreal feeling of fantasy that enveloped the very natural, organic patterns. The delicate yet strongly balanced collection of lahengas, choli, dupattas, saris, gowns and cocktail wear moved gracefully with fusion.

The rich and vibrant hues of greens, pinks and pastels with lavish embellishments highlighted the silhouettes. Mrunal Thakur became the showstopper for Swapna wearing an ensemble of magenta lahenga embellished with flowers, bringing in a sense of nature.

The second show by Pallavi Mohan, called 'Not so Serious,' unveiled slinky gowns. The floor-kissing evening wear were tantalising, with sheer robes that were sprinkled with feathers.

The glittering, mini cape edged, once again, with feathers, was a stylish addition to the evening creations. Necklines plunged dangerously low, almost touching the navel for ornate maxis, while cutouts appeared at the waist for heavily encrusted formal wear.

With dramatic hues of steel grey, which moved to powder blue, blush, sage green, navy blue and classic ivory, blended well on the rich textures of fluid metallic satins, tulles and jacquards along with laser cut metallic faux leather.

Though the collections were beautiful and stood to the reputation of the quintessential fashion show, some of the creative decisions felt like a misfire, given the overwhelming nature of the atelier, which was placed middle of the setting.