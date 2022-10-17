Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Babil Khan makes debut at LFW, turns showstopper for Pawan Sachdeva

Babil Khan turns showstopper for Pawan Sachdeva | Fpj

It was a sight to behold when late actor Irfan Khan’s son Babil Khan walked the ramp in designer Pawan Sachdeva’s stylish black and white three-suit on day five of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week at Geo Centre.

Combined together, street and luxury wear the relaxed silhouettes expressed harmony between cuts, design sensibilities and uniqueness in each garment with a futuristic aesthetic.

From a variety of athleisure wear to formal wear, targeting all age groups, the collection was all about patterns, motifs, and techniques adapted for modern men.

The next in line was Rina Dhaka’s collection inspired by archives, pieces of vintage embroidery, botanical prints. A modern relaxed resort glamorous collection was a reflective riotous flurry of vibrant colours. Shamita Shetty was the showstopper for Rina wearing an ensemble heavy on prints with mirror work, on reflective mediums - crochet and knit on blue, red and green hues.