Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Huma Qureshi stuns in Nachiketa Barve’s mulberry shimmery dress; Yami Gautam slays her Indian look

Lakme Fashion Week 2022 | Fpj

The last day of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week looks like a starry event with a host of tinsel town stars walking the ramp slaying their respecting looks.

While the day began with Alaya F, Anushka Ranjan and Bhagyashree taking the centre stage, the afternoon saw Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam leaving no stone unturned to make this five-day-long extravaganza fashionably memorable.

While Huma walked for Nachiketa Barve who brought his Ephermera collection to set the mood with colour, style and exquisite handcrafted detail oriented collection, Yami walked the ramp dressed in the designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika’s signature tulle gown with embellished, floral designs on it. To add oomph to her look, her outfit was teamed with a pair of black knee-length boots while dewy make-up with glossy lips and light smokey eyes complemented her outfit.

Coming to Nachiekt’s collection, we loved his very sophisticated, elegant offering with timeless silhouettes and feminine styling.

The event took place at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Inspired by the poetic transitions in nature and mesmerising patterns of the ocean, tides on shores, meteor showers in the sky, blooms, sea anemones and tidal currents, Nachiket’s collection was high on detailing with ornamentation of the collection which we learn took hundreds of hours of great craftsmanship by expert Indian artisans. There was a grand medley of cutwork, thread embroidery, and interesting appliqué techniques, along with splashes of colourful beading that added wonderful textures to the ensembles.

Another remarkable aspect of the collection was, the clever and ingenuous use by Nachiket, of upcycled fabrics and trims from previous seasons, which he rejuvenated and repurposed for this line to keep waste at the minimum.

There were bursts of iridescent sequins that glittered on light as air organza, while hand cut blossoms were appliquéd carefully. Gossamer-like silks, luxurious velvets and sheer chiffons were the perfect choice for the floor-kissing, swirling gowns and regal capes, while cocktail wear lehengas, jumpsuits, separates and sari gowns completed the fashionable menu of styles. The collection moved seamlessly from seaside soirées to after-dark evenings under the starlit skies.

Bouquets of appliqués were the point of focal attention for the black asymmetric hemline midi; while a high neckline gown with slinky cutaway shoulders sported a thigh-high slit and cascading floral motifs. Making a stylish entry on the ramp was the lush floor-sweeping ensemble with a tantalising off-shoulder bodice, but the sheer asymmetric cape dappled with appliqués, over a bralette and matching trousers, added a sophisticated look to the collection.

Men’s wear was restricted to black, embroidered, bundie, buttonless jacket, kurta, sheer shirt, and trousers.

The lovely Huma Qureshi ended the show in great style wearing a dazzling, magenta, heavily, encrusted, embroidered lehenga and long-sleeved choli complemented with a matching, sheer, organza, ruffled, dupatta.

Next was Shyamal & Bhumika collection for Spring 2023. The poetic blend of hand-embroidered masterpieces, designed using age-old craft techniques in an unusual mix of colours and silhouettes were inspired by nature, history and traditions, ancient architecture, splendour of the royal courts, museums, rare private collectors and antique markets.