Trisha Krishnan's 7 Best Ethnic Fashion Moments

By: Rahul M | May 03, 2024
Trisha Krishnan is a popular South Indian actress. Her birthday is around the corner and she will turn 41 this year on May 4th.
Trisha was offered many roles in Bollywood, but reportedly she refused them all. She is a fine actress with good sense of fashion.
According to a few sources, Trisha might be seen with Allu Arjun in a movie soon.
Trisha looked glamourous in this designer blue saree during the Ponniyin Selvan's trailer launch.
Trisha looks like an absolute diva in this lemon yellow and green contrast saree. She wished her fans Eid Mubarak with this post on her Instagram.
If you scroll through Trisha's Instagram, all of her ethnic looks will leave you mesmerized. Here, she has draped a coffee brown saree and the red blouse goes so well with it. The choker necklace elevates the look.
Trisha chose to go with a simple yet elegant choice of clothing here. The emerald jewelry brings life to the outfit.