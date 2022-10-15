Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Designer Amit Aggarwal talks about his creative process, being back on runway and how he stays relevant

Designer Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week 2022 |

Ace designer Amit Aggarwal has been in the industry for a decade now. With his detailed craftsmanship and showmanship, The couturier has always cast a spell on the runway. And this year was no different when he brought his contemporary designs and technology blend collection called ONYX at the closing show of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week on the third day.

The collection inspired by the Realme GT NEO 3T phone was a perfect fusion of tech OkY snd design. Switching constantly from chaos to calm through a presentation of dynamic blur of blacks, whites and silvers, the collection highlighted the irregularities to celebrate life at its most real.

The gorgeous collection featured sheared fabrics that interacted with light and shadows, micro hemlines that morph into party-ready, rubber corded bodices, and subtly fetishistic short dresses that underline the human body.

The menswear comprised everything from embroidered jackets in structured polymer to asymmetrically hand-corded tuxedo sets that are cut with the interjection of a classic man suit with deeply metallic and fluid forms. We caught up with the designer post the showcase to know more about his creative process, his idea of runway shows and how he stays relevant with his designs. Excerpts:

Take us through your creative process:

This was a quite a superfluous collection. It came organically to me. Moving between palaces which were super colourful. We used all the colours that exist in colour book and organically moving to black and white. The idea of gambit and the sharpness and yet the softness of it was the exiting bit of the collection.

You have always promoted sustainability in your collection. Why is that important for you and how do you incorporate that your craft?

I think sustainability for me is to sustain the human race. What we are doing is to make sure that anything that has a life in it sustain for a longer period of time. For me, when the language of craft through their skillset is pushed to another level to a new a realm, that’s when I feel you sustain the human race for a longer period of time and also keep them excited with what age-old crafts and techniques have been.

How much importance do the fashion runways play for a designer of your stature?

I don’t always feel that runways are the only way to put your collection together. I equally enjoy digital films or shows. It’s just that we are back into the world doing runways after really long. So I don’t want to give up on that completely. But soon enough I would love to go back to making movies.

How have you been able to stay relevant while keeping the brand philosophy still intact?

I think as a creative individual one has to be extremely sensitive to every kind of person you meet in your walk of life. Be it a five year-old or 60-year-old. The different sensibilities and being attuned to what every one around you feels only makes your realise that all those ideas and ideologies can come through your design language and keeping it relevant that goes between all age groups.