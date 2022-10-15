Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Gaurang Shah’s bridal collection paints runway all red; Aditi Rao dazzles in traditional tissue gold lehenga sari

e-Paper Get App
The Sindoor collection brought the line up of 40 handwoven dresses wedding collection.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
Aditi Rao Hydari with designer Gaurang |
The fourth day of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week turns out to be the winner. The line-up of designers and their showstoppers have stole the limelight so far. Adding to this marvel was Gaurav Shah’s bridal wear.

The collection called Sindoor (vermilion) embodied the colours of earth, sky, and fire on the beautiful line-up of 40 handwoven dresses. Aditi Rao Hydari turned the showstoppers wearing gold tissue lehenga sari paired with traditional south-Indian gold jewellery. We loved her nose ring that reminded of Chola dynasty.

The ensembles celebrated the versatility of handlooms, hues from ochre to crimson, ruby to burgundy. Reds of various tones were chosen to create this ensemble add the perfect sparkle to the line-up.

This beautiful bridal edition combined the magnificence of handwoven textiles and handcrafted textiles on handwoven garments.

Rich and traditional weaves like Kanjeevaram, Paithan, Banaras, Kota, Uppada, Khadi, and Muslin were fused with complex gara, kasuti, aari, chikan, and Kutch embroidery, in the collection.

Furthermore, the dynamic crafts were balanced with surface textures of bandhani, shibori, patachitra, kalamkari, and cheriyal paintings.

“Sindoor collection is a confluence of varied crafts, never imagined together before. Contemporary brides with an eye for revivalist handcraft will twirl in this journey towards sustainability,” said the designer post the show.

He also shared that he has worked on this exquisite collection for months.

