LFW 2022 Day 3: Rhea Chakraborty, Kalki Koechlin, and others turn showstoppers

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2022
With each passing day celebs and designers are putting their best foot forward for FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week which is a grand platform
Chitrangda Singh turned the showstopper for Eshaa Amiin's collection Afro - Rhapsody
Afro - Rhapsody is a burst of vibrant colours & bold prints with fine craftsmanship in dresses, Pants, Co-ord sets and drape styles silhouettes
Rhea Chakraborty walked as the showstopper for Guapa. The collection was inspired by the coastal lagoons with blue waters of the Bay of Bengal
The vibrant floral prints combined with French checks inspired by the cacti of Pondi, easy breezy silhouettes and sustainable breathable fabrics transport you to your favorite beach town as the models walked on the ramp
Malaika Arora walked as a showstopper ramp for Limerick
Reby Jindal’s collection, Artopia from the label Limerick paid homage to the spirit of creation. Malaika looked stunning in her blue outfit as she walked down the ramp
Kalki Koechlin turned showstopper for Abhishek Sharma's collection
Vijay Varma also walked for Abhishek Sharma's collection, 'Dusk'. It is inspired by the exquisite filigree craft of jewellery making. The collection is a glamorous mix of modernised Indian poise. It possesses a varied variety of attributes which makes the wearer feel an air of boldness and royalty
Sobhita Dhulipala was the showstopper for Logitech x Saaksha & Kinni's collection
Anju Modi's collection showcased revolutionary philosophy of reviving traditional crafts, creating timeless, organic, and handcrafted silhouettes whilst empowering craftsmen, her design philosophy struck chords with Lenzing and gave birth to a new collection
The Lenzing Group’s dedication to being the industry’s innovation leader by offering eco-friendly, innovative, and impeccable quality products proves to be in alignment with the brand values
The commonalities between the two leading brands led to a collection, designed mindfully using high-quality man-made cellulose fibres, manufactured from sustainable sources
Abraham & Thakore's collection explores the language and vocabulary of fashion in India today
Drawing from design influences that are shaping today's discourse on fashion, they look at traditional as well as contemporary sources of inspiration
