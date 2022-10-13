LFW 2022 Day 2: Warina Hussain, Kanika Kapoor turn show stoppers

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2022
FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week opened yesterday, with celebs and designers putting their best foot forward the event is anticipated and awaited by many
Providing a launch pad to budding designers, FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week is a grand platform
On Day two, singer Kanika Kapoor walked the ramp showcasing the creation by designer Swati Kapoor
Warina Hussain was the show stopper for PIEUX's collection
PIEUX's collection captures the details and intricacy visible under the microscope through different techniques like pleating, weaving, eco-friendly digital and 3D printing
“Son of A Noble SNOB” latest collection showcased at the event, came with a strong military title – 'The War Within'
The inspiration was not the physical aspect of battle but the inner conflict of emotions, like fear, anxiety, ego, insecurity, greed, lust, desire, power and pain that cause suffering
The colour story demanded a strong earthy palette with black being of prime importance, along with a variety of monotones
With such a deep and esoteric theme, the menswear line was an interesting study of silhouettes, colours, construction and style. Fabrics that waged a fashionable battle for attention were restricted to just pure linen
