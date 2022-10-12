LFW 2022 Day 1: Mrunal Thakur, Diana Penty, and others turn show stoppers

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2022

Providing a launch pad to budding designers, the third show at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week is a grand platform

Fourteen INIFD designing students will showcase their streetwear collection this year

Mrunal Thakur slayed the red lehenga look

The outfit was by the luxury bridal wear brand Mishru

Gauahar Khan stepped out in two-toned ruffled dress, cropped blouse with panelled midi skirt which had a asymmetrical neck line

Gauahar Khan was the showstopper and she wore Bharvi Suthar’s collection

Showstopper Diana Penty wore a gold see through gown by the luxury brand Mishru

Upcoming days will reveal more amazing looks and collections from designers

