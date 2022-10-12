Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Celebs at FDCI X Red Carpet

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2022

FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week opened on Wednesday, with celebs and designers putting their best foot forward. Anil Kapoor rocked the red carpet with his royal black attire on the very first day

The gorgeous couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were seen acing the boho look on the red carpet

Shibani Dandekar looked stunning in her floral dress as she paired it with white heels

Anil Kapoor also posed with Viraj and Vishesh Khanna

Singer Sona Mohapatra looked like a total diva in her tube top and black pants

Fashion influencer Masoom Minawala looked ethereal in her printed white outfit which she paired with an emerald necklace

Designer Anamika Khanna looked pretty in her off-white jumpsuit and ivory coloured shrug

