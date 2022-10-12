Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Celebs at FDCI X Red Carpet

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2022
FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week opened on Wednesday, with celebs and designers putting their best foot forward. Anil Kapoor rocked the red carpet with his royal black attire on the very first day
The gorgeous couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were seen acing the boho look on the red carpet
Shibani Dandekar looked stunning in her floral dress as she paired it with white heels
Anil Kapoor also posed with Viraj and Vishesh Khanna
Singer Sona Mohapatra looked like a total diva in her tube top and black pants
Fashion influencer Masoom Minawala looked ethereal in her printed white outfit which she paired with an emerald necklace
Designer Anamika Khanna looked pretty in her off-white jumpsuit and ivory coloured shrug
