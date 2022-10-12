Inside pics from Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's mehendi ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2022
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who had formalised their wedding 2.5 years ago, are now enjoying their wedding festivities to the fullest
The actress recently dropped some new photos from her mehendi ceremony
Richa looked gorgeous in a green lehenga, studded jewellery and minimal makeup
"Mehendi ki raat aayi mehendi ki raat," Richa captioned the post
She flaunted her beautiful mehendi in the slew of pictures that she shared
Richa looked one radiant bride as she smiled to her heart's content
Ali looked lost in Richa's eyes in one of the photos
While the couple couldn't celebrate their wedding due to the pandemic, they are now enjoying to the fullest with their friends and family members by performing all the pre-wedding rituals
Thanks For Reading!