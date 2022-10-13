Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil bring opulence of the Baroque Era with Kriti Sanon as their showstopper

Designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil with Kriti Sanon at Lakme Fashion Week 2022 | Instagram/ Lakmé Fashion Week

Mumbai: Designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil, who had the closing show on day one of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week revived the time of sheer beauty in couture from the past with the collection called Capella, named after the brightest star in the sky.

Inspired by the Baroque Era, the ensembles with embroideries of motif leaves lace and architecture exaggerated the silhouettes to match the opulence of the early 17th century.

The lehengas were embellished with stones and crystal on Off-White, Mint-Gold and Charcoal, all an ode to the interiors of a Baroque palace with Dori work.

“Capella is a collection, we don’t present every season. It’s a new way for us to be the Anti-Trendsetters. Capella, is made for people who understand the importance of details, the ones who can’t skip a story, and for the ones who dare to rewrite that story,” said Shantanu posted the show.

Actor Kriti Sanon at Lakme Fashion Week 2022 | Instagram/ Lakmé Fashion Week

Actor Kriti Sanon walked the ramp wearing a quintessential Shantanu and Nikhil off-white Lahenga accentuated with zari, pearl and Dori work paired with a veil.