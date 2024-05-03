 Bengaluru This Weekend: Ukelele Tune Class With Arijit To Jaspreet Singh's Stand-Up, Here’s Everything You Can Do
Bengaluru This Weekend: Ukelele Tune Class With Arijit To Jaspreet Singh's Stand-Up, Here’s Everything You Can Do

Weekends are meant to rewind and rewire. Know all you can do in your city this weekend.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Bengaluru has always been a happening city and the excitement of meeting new people and making new memories gets people on the go. From a distant overall review, Bengaluru’s working population likes to live their weekends like there’s no tomorrow. As they should! It’s the first weekend of May and there are multiple upcoming events in the month. Here are a few events you could go to:. 

Eternal Voices: A Tribute To Hemanth, Kishore & Manna

Who doesn't love Bollywood classics? The evergreen songs of Kishore Kumar still make our day and get us nostalgic. After 18 successful concerts in Bengaluru, Mira academy is presenting a night filled with songs of these golden artists, Kishore, Hemant and Manna. The event will take place on May 4, 2024, at the MLR Convention Centre in JLP Nagar from 5:45 pm onwards. 

Uke Tunes With Arijit

If you are passionate about learning Ukulele and want to be able to play the instrument, this is the perfect opportunity for you to learn it from none other than Arijit Singh. You will have a chance to learn the basics of Ukulele, chords, strumming, chords programming, etc. You can attend this workshop with your friends or family and make memories. This event is taking place at the My School Of Rock: Bengaluru on May 4, 2024.

With Love, Jaspreet

Jaspreet Singh is a well-known stand-up comedian and this weekend, he is in your very own city, Bengaluru! Japreet has mastered the art of solo stand-ups and he is too good at his crowd work. This event is taking place at the Underground Comedy Club, Bengaluru, on May 4th and May 5th, 2024. 

SCC SkyCinema: Before Sunrise

Before Sunrise stands as the most romantic movie to this day. If you have a chance to watch it in an open theater with your partner, do not miss it. This screening is taking place at 1 MG Lido Mall: Bengaluru, on May 4, 2024, from 7:00 pm. 

