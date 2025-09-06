How Patanjali Nutrela Iron Complex Natural Capsule Is Your Ideal Iron Supplement

File/ Representative image

One knows of iron being an essential micronutrient vital for adequate erythropoietic function, oxidative metabolism and cellular immune responses. Regulated dietary iron absorption is balanced with losses and thus, internal iron turnover must meet the erythropoietic needs. Increased iron needs, partial external supply and high blood loss means iron deficiency and iron-deficiency anemia.

Hepcidin, a main iron regulatory hormone, mainly consists in hepatocytes in response to liver iron levels, inflammation, hypoxia and anemia. In chronic inflammation, excess hepcidin lowers iron absorption and stops iron recycling resulting in iron-restricted erythropoietic, etc. Low hepcidin can lead to iron overload and vice versa.

Laboratory tests can talk about body’s iron depletion or reflect iron-deficient red cell production. The right laboratory tests blend help understand the right diagnosis of iron deficiency status and anemia. In infancy, iron needs are met via the small iron in human milk. The iron need rises after four to six months. Between one to six years, the iron requirements double.

Iron needs are high in adolescents, especially in the growth spurt period. Girls get their growth spurt before menarche and this growth is yet not done in this time. Boys have noticeable haemoglobin mass and concentration increase during puberty. At this stage, the iron needs rise above the average iron requirements level among menstruating women.

Average adults store around one to three grams iron in their body. The balance is managed with a balance of dietary uptake and loss. Around one mg iron is lost daily and premenopausal women lose above average iron loss daily (around two mg) due to menstruation. The rise in body mass in neonatal and childhood growth spurts momentarily increases iron requirements.

Iron intake through diet is required to replace the lost iron. These base iron losses are approximately 0.9 mg in males and 0.8 mg in women. One needs to consider the iron loss in menstrual blood in women of reproductive age. Iron deficiency anemia impacts more than 1.2 million globally and iron deficiency in loss of anemia is more common.

As per Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, iron deficiency is one of the five leading reasons of years living in disability. Among women, it is the first cause. A worldwide survey shows that in 2010, anemia affects one third of the population and around half of the cases are from iron deficiency. Estimated 1.24 billion suffer from iron deficiency anemia.

