e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleLakme Fashion Week 2022: Ananya Panday walks the ramp in sultry mini blazer dress for Pankaj and Nidhi

Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Ananya Panday walks the ramp in sultry mini blazer dress for Pankaj and Nidhi

Ananya looked absolutely stunning in a sultry mini blazer dress.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Ananya Panday | Photo by Viral Bhayani
Follow us on

The designer duo displayed their latest collection Solaris, from their eponymous label at the Lakme Fashion Week

Actress Ananya Panday turned showstopper for designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi on the fourth day of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. The actor brought babe vibe on the ramp in a sultry mini blazer dress. She had tied her hair in a bun and had her make up game on point.

The show was in collaboration with Lakme VIT C skin care and the collection called Solaris reflected the freshness in its approach.

The stunning pieces from their vibrant line boasted intricate designs and funky vibes. The collection described the buoyant mood with vibrant colours. Each exquisitely epicurean piece was designed for the spirited woman who is on a quest for modern craftsmanship and values timelessness.

The closing was even more interesting with Gaurav Gupta’s timeless collection. Presented by Nexa, Gaurav Gupta’s collection encapsulated the meteoric sensibility through crystal burst embroideries, a celestial colour palette and astronomical construction.

The collection was adorned with crystals, scatters on bare skin like shooting stars, bringing in the radiance and glamour at the light show, especially with Siddharth Malhotra as the showstopper.

Read Also
Rina Dhaka, who presents her latest collection today at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, talks about her...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Ananya Panday walks the ramp in sultry mini blazer dress for Pankaj and...

Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Ananya Panday walks the ramp in sultry mini blazer dress for Pankaj and...

Black water: Healthy or just a fad? Experts weigh in

Black water: Healthy or just a fad? Experts weigh in

Give your dinner table a festive makeover with these easy hacks

Give your dinner table a festive makeover with these easy hacks

Diwali 2022: Indulge in traditional festive delicacies with a twist

Diwali 2022: Indulge in traditional festive delicacies with a twist

Obsessed with thoughts about sister-in-law and mother's intrusive questions about sex life

Obsessed with thoughts about sister-in-law and mother's intrusive questions about sex life