Coorg In Pictures: 7 Wonderful Sites To Wander At Beautiful Hill Station

Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is situated in Karnataka. It is another famous hill station in the state. Coorg Hill Station is filled with lush greenery, hills, and mountains and it is also known for coffee production.
Abbey Falls, a gem of Coorg, is a sight to behold. Its cascading waters create a serene and picturesque environment, making it a must-visit for nature lovers.
Chikihole Reservoir, a tranquil place in Coorg, offers a perfect blend of scenic beauty and relaxation. Its blue waters and serene surroundings make it an ideal spot for a peaceful retreat.
Coorg Wildlife Sanctuary is also home to many wildlife animals and birds, making it an excellent place for animal lovers.
The third-highest peak in Karnataka, Tadiandamol, is immense in beauty and pleasure. The natural area is a must-visit place in summer.
Iruppu Falls is another tourist destination and a place for spiritual people, as the nearby place is home to Lord Shiva.
