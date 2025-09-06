 Christiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails Black; Here's Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleChristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails Black; Here's Why

Christiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails Black; Here's Why

When his engagement photos with Georgina Rodríguez surfaced online, fans were quick to notice the football star’s black-painted toenails

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
article-image

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again set the internet abuzz, but this time, it’s not because of a hat-trick or a record-breaking goal. When his engagement photos with Georgina Rodríguez surfaced online, fans were quick to notice the football star’s black-painted toenails. The unexpected detail sparked speculation: was Ronaldo embracing a bold style moment, or was there another explanation?

A protective measure for Athletes

Contrary to the fashion theories, the polish on Ronaldo’s toenails has more to do with athletic performance than personal style. Professional footballers put their feet under extreme stress during training and matches, leaving them vulnerable to nail cracks, infections, and damage.

By applying a layer of polish, especially in darker shades, athletes create a protective barrier that strengthens the nail surface and reduces exposure to bacteria. This practice isn’t new; martial artists, fighters, and swimmers have all used nail polish for similar reasons. For Ronaldo, whose speed and precision are central to his game, every small measure of protection matters.

FPJ Shorts
‘Deeply Appreciate And Fully Reciprocate…’: PM Modi’s 1st Reaction To US President Donald Trump’s ‘Will Always Be Friends’ Remark
‘Deeply Appreciate And Fully Reciprocate…’: PM Modi’s 1st Reaction To US President Donald Trump’s ‘Will Always Be Friends’ Remark
Bought Tesla To Spread Awareness About Electric Mobility Among Indian Citizens, Especially Youth: Maharashtra Minister
Bought Tesla To Spread Awareness About Electric Mobility Among Indian Citizens, Especially Youth: Maharashtra Minister
Man Who Threatened To Blow Up Mumbai With 34 Human Bombs & 400Kg RDX Ahead Of Ganpati Visarjan 2025, Arrested In Noida
Man Who Threatened To Blow Up Mumbai With 34 Human Bombs & 400Kg RDX Ahead Of Ganpati Visarjan 2025, Arrested In Noida
Amity Law Student Assault Case: FIR Registered Against Six Students After Viral Video
Amity Law Student Assault Case: FIR Registered Against Six Students After Viral Video

More than just sports science

Still, the moment cannot be entirely separated from its cultural context. The men’s grooming industry has seen a significant shift in recent years, with beauty and self-care no longer confined by gender stereotypes. Celebrities such as Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, and Machine Gun Kelly have openly embraced painted nails as a form of expression.

Ronaldo, knowingly or not, contributes to this growing conversation. Even if his choice is rooted in practicality, his global influence ensures that painted nails on men are viewed less as a novelty and more as a normal part of grooming.

A subtle fashion statement

In blending performance needs with an aesthetic detail, Ronaldo unintentionally highlights how modern masculinity is evolving. His black toenails may have been applied for protection, but they also signal that beauty routines are no longer limited to one gender. For a figure as influential as Ronaldo, even the smallest details can redefine global trends.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Christiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails Black; Here's Why

Christiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails Black; Here's Why

Astrology Prediction: Is Shashi Tharoor Heading For Controversies And A Party Switch In His 70th...

Astrology Prediction: Is Shashi Tharoor Heading For Controversies And A Party Switch In His 70th...

Designers Shantnu & Nikhil Make A Bold Debut At Moscow Fashion Week

Designers Shantnu & Nikhil Make A Bold Debut At Moscow Fashion Week

Why Bathrooms Are Today’s Boldest Statement

Why Bathrooms Are Today’s Boldest Statement

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From September 6 To September 19 For All Zodiac...

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From September 6 To September 19 For All Zodiac...