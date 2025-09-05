From Classic To Contemporary: Tableware Trends Every Host Should Know

Le Creuset Garnet shallow casserole | Pic: Le Creuset India

From an ornate tablescape to a minimalist, contemporary setting, thoughtful tableware ultimately ties a dining experience together. An Indian household was considered incomplete without a 24-piece dinner set. Tableware brands such as Wedgwood, Baccarat and French Limoges porcelain are veritable heirlooms, prized for their classical designs. Over the years, these names have kept up with the changing preferences of modern consumers, offering collections that reflect the shifting tastes of today’s modern aesthetes.

The 277-year-old German luxury ceramic brand, Villeroy & Boch, in a report, ‘How social developments are influencing tableware trends for 2025’, finds that the dining spaces have become an expression of individuality, cultural diversity and a healthy attitude. Tableware, hence, now has a bigger role than simply being a receptacle for food. Villeroy & Boch’s iconic La Boule set, now offered in the Memphis and Miami designs, appeals to dynamic personalities, while the Alfina collection is for those who prefer subtlety.

Sobé Décor’s blue clay porcelain collection, Azul | Pic: Sobé Décor

Strengthening the case for individuality is Ami Kothari, founder of Dining Couture, a Mumbai-based bespoke table styling outfit, who shares that with single-serve and individual portions becoming a preference during dinners and buffets, serveware and table styling have adapted accordingly. “It’s a great trend because I feel there is less wastage of food. Guests can always help themselves to seconds without affecting the presentation.”

Colour and personal style remain central to tableware choices. “It’s about selecting pieces that suit your lifestyle and need. Colour plays a deeply personal role in how people connect with their kitchens and homes, allowing customers to mix-n-match pieces that reflect their own style,” adds Annanya Sabarwal, Managing Director-Commercial, Le Creuset India. This year, the French cookware brand, renowned for its diverse range of colours, is celebrating its centenary. To mark the occasion, the company has launched a limited-edition colourway, Flamme Dorée, that uses the original Flame hue with a layer of enamel coating with light-catching minerals for a golden shimmer.

Studio Earth’s vegan ceramic serveware | Pic: Studio Earth

Versatility and mix-and-match pieces are increasingly valued, allowing tableware to transition effortlessly for any occasion. “It’s old school to have a table that is completely matched. Showcase your own style and use your dining table as a canvas to create a tablescape that is more layered and interesting,” adds Lata Kedia, Founder of Studio Earth, a two-year-old vegan fine ceramics brand. Their recent collection, Nilofer, is inspired by the symmetry of traditional Islamic and Indian architecture. Adding a few neutral pieces will offer flexibility, allowing you to introduce myriad opportunities to add either flamboyance or restraint to your table. Kothari adds that colours such as sage and yellow are very popular. “Deeper, richer colours work well for the evenings,” she adds.

The world of ceramics and tableware, and serveware is also investing in sustainability. Hosts are increasingly seeking pieces that are beautiful yet environmentally responsible. Alternative materials such as bamboo platters, palm leaf serving ware, and recycled glass are gaining popularity.

Villeroy & Boch Le Boule Memphis set | Pic: Villeroy & Boch

“There is also a big appreciation for handcrafted artistry and texture—reactive glazes, embossed finishes, and organic forms that feel unique,” says Nivedita Jegadeesh, founder of Sobé Décor, distributor of bespoke luxury tableware brands like Noritake and Bugatti in India. Most recently, the company has introduced India’s first blue clay porcelain collection, Azul. Soft, organic shapes and circular lines are making a comeback, reflecting a renewed interest in retro and vintage designs that evoke family traditions and heritage dinners. “Vintage-inspired patterns, retro finishes, and timeless craftsmanship connect people to heritage and create a sense of warmth at the table. They also offer individuality—pieces that feel like they have a story, rather than being purely functional,” adds Jegadeesh.