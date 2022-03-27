'Bhaisahab yeh kis line mein aagaye AAP': Twitterati reacts after MP Raghav Chadha becomes Lakme Fashion Week's latest showstopper

In the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2022, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha today was the showstopper. The MP stunningly walked for designer Pawan Sachdev at the fashion show.

Chadha, one of Aam Aadmi Party's top leader, was recently nominated by the party for the Rajya Sabha polls. Mr Chadha and four other AAP nominees were elected unopposed on Thursday.

At 33, Raghav Chadha is among the current youngest Rajya Sabha MPs.

The AAP leader with his dazzling outfit and looks grabbed attention of the netizens while a few were left surprised spotting the young politician walking the ramp.

One of the Twitter users also used a popular Bollywood movie's dialogue to take a dig at the MP, saying, "Bhaisahab, yeh kis line mein aagaye AAP?"

Here's a look at how netizens reacted on the video shared.

Bhaisahab, yeh kis line mein aagaye AAP? @raghav_chadha #LakmeFashionWeek2022 — Saurav S Walimbe (@SauravWalimbe) March 27, 2022

अब आप पार्टी के नेता Ramp Walk करके देश बदलेंगे — Amit Chauhan (@AmitChauhan_5) March 27, 2022

सर, ये तो मानना ही पडेगा राघव चढा good looking है — Vishal Godara (@VishalG56698481) March 27, 2022

Jija ji of AAPIANS — Ashutosh Singh (@Ashutos67949516) March 27, 2022

Part time politician on ramp... — Anjana Om Modi (Parody) (@Anjana_Modi_) March 27, 2022

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:57 PM IST