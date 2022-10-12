Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh to close grand finale on Oct 16

Rajesh Pratap Singh |

Mumbai: Known for creating minimalistic marvels, Fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh will bring the curtains down to the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) X FDCI with actor Mrunal Thakur as the showstopper.

Singh will present his unique collection, highlighting his perspective on traditional techniques reinterpreted in a contemporary language, on October 16.

Based on Lakme’s beauty statement of the season #ReadyForACloseUp, the clothing line will incorporate quintessential Indian couture such as sarees with structured jackets. The colour palette spans ivory, metallic and black, with embellishments to top it off.

“This collection is my humble effort to marry a take on retro glam couture and soft glam makeup with Mrunal Thakur gracing the runway. Embodying the attributes of the Lakme Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation, the show will exude radiance and grace, drawing inspiration from the blend of skincare and beauty in this range,” the designer said in a statement.

