IN PICS: 9 Best Places That You Must Not Miss Visiting In 2024

By: Rahul M | April 30, 2024
Maharashtra is famous for tourism. The hills, valleys and rivers provide lush greenery to the state. Mahabaleshwar is one of the famous tourism spots in the state.
Panchagani is located in Satara distrcit in Maharashtra. The beautiful hill station is surrounded by vallies and greenery, which makes it behold to watch
Lavasa is located near Pune. The city holds many lakes in its heart, which makes it another tourist place to visit.
Bhandardara holds Mount Kalsubai in its heart, which is also the highest peak in Maharashtra. The greener place is another place to visit in Maharashtra.
Lonavala is the top place in Maharashta that you should not miss. It is famous for its natural environment, which makes it the the best place for trekking.
Rajmachi holds many historical forts in its heart. If you are a history lover, then you must visit this place
Tarkali is famous for its many stunning beaches. The place is surrounded by natural beauty such as blue water, sand, and trees. If you are a beach lover, then this place is for you.
Mumbai is famous for its food and culture and has many beautiful places. If you want to explore Maharashtra, Mumbai is the place you should start with.
Khandala is another place known for its tourism. If you love hiking, then this place is best to explore in Maharashtra