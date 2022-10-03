LAKMÉ FASHION WEEK 2022: Here are the key highlights of the five day fashion extravaganza

Lakme Fashion Week 2021 | Source

With a schedule and line-up featuring some of the best designers and partners across the country, FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week will commence with a spectacular Opening Show on October 11 and will conclude with the best of beauty and fashion presented by the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale on October 16.

There will be two showcase areas (the Runway and the Atelier) for designers and will continue to champion sustainability, inclusivity and diversity through cutting edge innovations and environmentally conscious initiatives. All showcases will continue to be live streamed across the platform’s OTT partners Jio TV and Voot and FDCI and LFW social media channels to reach the widespread Indian and global fashion audience.

The business of Fashion will also be a key driving force with the largest ever area dedicated to the FDCI Showroom and presence of Buyers expected from around the world.

Here's the complete line-up

The extravaganza will kick off with the Opening Show on 11th October presented jointly by FDCI and Lakmé Fashion Week at an iconic venue and will end with the much-awaited Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale on October 16.

Lakmé will be presenting their skincare trend statement, the Lakmé Vitamin C range, in collaboration with Pankaj & Nidhi.

The FDCI Showcase of the season will be the return of master couturier Shahab Durazi with a retrospective showcase not to be missed.

Several longstanding partners will return to the platform to collaborate with established designers including NEXA x Gaurav Gupta, Lakmé Salon x Samant Chauhan, TENCEL™ x Anju Modi, R|ElanTM x Gauri & Nainika, realme x Amit Aggarwal and Logitech x Saaksha & Kinni.

Leading Designer showcases include Abraham and Thakore, Anand Kabra, Gaurang, Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini, Nachiket Barve, Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan, Payal Singhal, Pawan Sachdeva, Satya Paul, Shantnu and Nikhil, Shyamal and Bhumika and Rina Dhaka.

Gujarat Titans will be the first Indian Premier League team to collaborate with the event to present a dynamic streetwear collection in partnership with ace designer Kanika Goyal

Sustainable Fashion Day curations include TENCEL™ x Anju Modi, Eká, and a showcase by Pieux – the winner of R|ElanTMpresents Circular Design Challenge in partnership with the United Nations in India.

RISE Worldwide and British Council of India will present an engaging discussion on Fashion, Climate & The Role of Women moderated by Aditi Mayer

The FDCI Emerging Designers of the season are Khanijo, Countrymade and Son of a Noble SNOB.

The platform’s distinguished talent discovery programs such as INIFD GenNext, INIFD Launchpad, NEXA presents The Spotlight x Bloni will introduce upcoming talent to the fashion industry

FDCI will also present Pearl Academy x Graduate Fashion Week International, a prestigious global platform.

The most anticipated sale of the industry- the FDCI Designer Stockroom will be hosting its 9th edition and for the first time in Mumbai on the last day of the event

Celebrated and leading designer brands from across the country will be showcasing their collections including Aisha Rao, Abhishek Sharma, Anushree Reddy, Diksha Khanna, Eshaa Amiin, Guapa, Limerick by Abirr N' Nanki, Mishru, Nikita Mhaisalkar, Nikhita – Mynah Designs, Nirmooha, Sanjukta Dutta, Studio Medium, SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi, Swatti Kapoor and Varun Nidhika.