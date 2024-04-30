In Pics: Fashion Through The Eyes Of Heeramandi Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 30, 2024
Renowned Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set for his new drama release, Heeramandi, on May 1, and the audience already can't get enough of the royal and rich wardrobes of the actors. Apart from his style of storytelling and grand sets, the producer is known for belting out the best looks for his muses in his films
Instagram | Bhansali Productions
Alia Bhatt's simple white saree ruled the theatres as Gangubai Kathiawadi released in 2022. Bhansali managed to bring the bold and strong personality of the character by adding details like dark lipsticks, black kajal, red bindi and the mole.
Instagram | Bhansali Productions
Deepika Padukone's Rajput look in Padmaavat took royal fashion a notch higher. The filmmaker gave justice to the character's appearance with the heavy jewellery and exquisite lehengas
Snapshot from Ghoomar Music Video
The Padma Shri director also styles his male characters with equal efforts. Ranveer Singh's look in Bajirao Mastani was in tandem with the rich Maratha culture that the film showcases
Instagram | Bhansali Productions
How can we forget the iconic look of Deepika Padukone in Deewani Mastani? The golden lehenga with anarkali-styled blouse was an instant hit and Deepika looked breathtaking in the golden haze
Snapshot from Deewani Mastani Music Video
Bhansali's penchant for strong fashion can be dated back to the 90s and early 2000s. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's simple to bold looks in Devdas was a perfect representation of the transition that her character went through in the film
Apart from all the glamour and royal fashion, the Heeramandi producer also plays with simple yet traditional looks, that represent daily looks, and an example of it was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Pinterest | Druidda