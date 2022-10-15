Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Tara Sutaria, Genelia Deshmukh turn showstoppers for Aisha Rao & Varun Nidhika

Tara Sutaria and Genelia Deshmukh | Instagram/Lakmé Fashion Week

Mumbai: The fourth day of the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week started with stars walking the ramp. Starting with Tara Sutaria who walked for designer Aisha Rao’s show wearing a beautiful ensemble of motif heavy lehenga paired with an off-shoulder blouse.

Taking inspiration from Trencadís, a type of folk art in which broken tile mosaics are pieced together like a jigsaw, the entire collection embraced Catalan Modernisme and Art Nouveau.

The Hyderabad-based designer looks back at Barcelona, the city which inspired her to pursue a career in design at IED.

With a line-up of striking, chromatically-inspired ensembles that captured the essence of Barcelona’s sculptural and architectural masterpieces like the whimsical creations by Antoni Gaudí and his Catalan contemporaries, striking Gothic cathedrals, and avant-garde works, the showcase featured Rao’s signature appliqué lehengas characterised by freedom of form, voluptuous colour and texture, and organic unity — much like Gaudí’s work.

There were also sarees and dresses inspired by complex geometries and the panoramas in Spain.

Many of the garments in the collection were crafted with up-cycled fabrics, along with Georgette Dobby adorned with gold and silver filament, which gave brocade-like tactility. The prints were given a new lease of life with intricately-executed badla work.

Rich hues like Spanish red and lapis lazuli blue were the highlight of Rao’s vividly-coloured creations. The multiplicity of the tints was brought together beautifully with the help of botanical motifs, stunning landscapes, and sculptural forms rendered on the ensembles.

There were many outfits encrusted in sequins making them perfect for day-to-night dressing.

The second collection was worn by Genelia Deshmukh who walked for designer Varun Nidhika. The duo’s collection called Swarn paid homage to the relentless female power, a picture of grace and strength, bold and sensual.

The collection painted imagery of an enchanted wilderness of sprouting Palms, intertwined with lattice patterns. Fabrics such as silk organza and metallic knits were draped in silhouettes in a palette of gold and black.

The hand-crafted embroidered motifs cutouts added a layer of delicacy to the collection. The idea of molten metal is rendered into gold and rusted-hued metallic tape embroideries. Structured jackets, co-ord sets, draped sarees, and elaborate dresses were part of the collection.