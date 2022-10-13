Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Sustainable fashion takes the center stage on day two

Diksha Khanna opened the second day of Sustainable Fashion with her collection Fluid 2023 at Lakmé Fashion Week | Instagram/ Lakmé Fashion Week

Mumbai: Upholding the principle of coexistence, Diksha Khanna opened the second day of Sustainable Fashion at the ongoing FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week at Geo World Convention Centre.

With a fresh approach for her collection called Fluid 2023, the designer derived inspiration from the concept of ‘Liminality’. Liminal spaces are reflected in her intriguing mix of natural dyed Handwoven Denim and Linens in Indigo, Rubia Orange, and Arabica Browns, neutralised with ivory and beiges.

Fluid 2023 by Diksha Khanna | Instagram/ Lakmé Fashion Week

Reimagining empty stairwells as 3D ladder hems on coat lapels the random abstractness were interpreted through cord ravel techniques forming patterns on linens. The rugged khadi denim stood out with hand-woven chanderi work.

“We aim to Look out for spaces that transcend life through this novel collection,” Diksha said post the showcase.

The second showcase called Jamban Journals 2.0 by Riddhi Jain Satija of Studio Medium was all about experimenting with Jamdani and Bandhani.

Jamban Journals 2.0 by Riddhi Jain Satija | Instagram/ Lakmé Fashion Week

Taking inspiration from artists Itchiku Kubota and Jeremy Gardiner’s works - the collection reimagined the garment as a second skin. Supplementary metallic yarns drew straight lines across the shoulder, while minuscule resisted bandhani dots clustered together with astounding compactness.

Swatti Kapoor took the last show with singer Kanika Kapoor as the showstopper. Her collection called Venus Spring Summer 2023, was inspired by the pomegranate depicting mythological paintings as an attribute of the Greek Goddess of love, Venus.

Kanika Kapoor | Instagram/ Lakmé Fashion Week

Venus is said to have planted the first pomegranate tree on the island of Cyprus. Thus making the exotic-looking fruit a powerful symbol of fertility, love, and female sexuality.

With fine chanderi, khadi mul set with pintucks, pleating, block printing, hand embroidery and other kinds of fabric manipulation and beaded hand embroidery, the collection of skirts, tunics, overlays, scarves, dupattas, dresses, pants, and kurtas was the highlight of men and women’s wear of modern India.