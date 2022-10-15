Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Sobhita Dhulipala turns show stopper for Saaksha & Kinni

Sobhita Dhulipala for label Saaksha & Kinni | Instagram/ FDCI and Lakmé Fashion Week

Mumbai: Sobhita Dhulipala turned showstopper at the Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI which is held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

She woke the ramp wearing a quirky outfit featuring an embellished bralette and a voluminous skirt. The actor grab eyeballs as she carried a colourful keyboard instead of a clutch with her over-the-top ensemble.

Her attire features a colourfully embellished bralette in blue, orange, purple, black, white and pink shades with a plunging U neckline, cropped midriff-baring hem length, racerback detail on the back, and crochet design.

Along with it, she adorned a flamingo pink-coloured skirt that had a black tie-dye pattern, a voluminous silhouette with a figure-hugging detail on the high-rise waist, and a distressed hem that gave an unkempt vibe to the ensembles.

To add to Sobhita's loom, the make-up artist chose a sleek top bun, and nude pink lips paired with a subtle smokey eye which was accentuated with winged eyeliner and a kohl-rimmed lower waterline.

The actor walked for the label Saaksha & Kinni which collaborated with Logitech. The designer brought forth their ‘Prism’ collection that celebrates and unites style and technology with regard to geometry, colour and mirrors. The collection symbolises that anyone, anywhere can work comfortably and in style.

This season, their inspiration lies in colourful tie-dye, geometrical lines, and abstract flowers. The entire collection represents Gujarat and Rajasthan. This collection features intricate hand embroidery, mirror work, threadwork, metal tassels, and mirrors as a tribute to Logitech's sleek finishing and attention to detail.