Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty and Chitrangda turn showstopper on third day of LFW at Geo Centre

With Burst of vibrant colours and bold prints with fine craftsmanship in dresses, Pants, Co-ord sets and drape styles silhouettes Esha Amin’s collection called Afro - Rhapsody featured striking designs for the modern women.

A mix of interesting surface developments like fabric manipulation, bead work, braiding ,Shapes of Bird feathers and nature, cording, fringes were inspired inspired from the Southern African Culture called Afro Punk. With lot of lines and mix of yellow, orange and greens, Esha played with the prints that represented the African culture with her detailing to each garment. Chitrangda turned the showstopper for her Afro - Rhapsody.

The second collection called PONDI by Abiir N Nanki from the label Guapa was inspired by the coastal lagoons with blue waters of the Bay of Bengal. The vibrant floral prints combined with French checks inspired by the cacti of Pondi, easy breezy silhouettes and sustainable breathable fabrics transport you to your favorite beach town as the models walked on the ramp. Rhea Chakraborty wore orange and green ensemble with a veil detailed with zari as a showstopper.

Bringing Malaika Arora in beautiful blue summer silhouettes inspired from miniature paintings, Reby Jindal’s collection, Artopia from the label Limerick plaid homage to the spirit of creation.

Characterised by delicate motifs, intricate accents, and fine 3-D embroidery, the garments involved complicated and time consuming art if miniature and was given a contemporary wearable makeover.

Delicate shades of beige, blush pink, powder blue, and brown, come alive through vivid and vibrant designs. The easy-to-wear summer silhouettes, co-ord sets with a few yardage saris, the collection had a highly detailed artwork on free-flowing fabric like organza and silk crepe, teamed with fine photographic details take centre stage.