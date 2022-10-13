Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Abraham & Thakore’s collection explores language of today’s India with blend of blacks and greens

Abraham & Thakore at Lakmé Fashion Week | lakmefashionwk Instagram

Exploring the language and vocabulary of today’s India, Abraham & Thakore as a brand has created niche for itself. The designer duo unveiled their latest collection at the closing show of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week on second day.

From wide leg palazzo pants to a pair of churidars that were reimagined to work with a classic shirt, the collection explored the juxtaposition of the unexpected with the classic in an easy and effortless way.

Following their design philosophy, the garments were a mix of the label’s designs from the past with a modern twist. Dominated with menswear and elegant saris the collection was all about softer silhouette that reflected the changing reality of the way we live today. An unconstructed shirt jacket worn with casual separate was the new suit presented boldly by Abraham & Thakore label.

The designers used fabrics like organic cotton and tencel with a variety of techniques. The handloom fabrics with ikat weaves, handspun and handwoven fabrics were combined with prints and embroidery. Wild tussar silk fabrics and embroideries with tussar yarns lend subdued and rich textures to the silhouettes. The colour palette ranged from the multiple shades of tussar to black and white with splashes of lime green, citrus and lemon.

“We look at traditional as well as contemporary sources of inspiration. We believe the sari is as much a part of the modern fashion wardrobe as the slip dress,” said Abraham post the show.