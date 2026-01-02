Kapil Sharma Launches Kap's Café In Dubai Inspired By 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

After Canada, Kapil Sharma opens Kap's Café in Dubai | Instagram

When Kapil Sharma steps into a new role, he brings familiarity with a twist, and that's exactly the vibe at Kap's Café Dubai. After the success of his café in Surrey, Canada, the comedian-actor has now taken his love for conversation, comfort and coffee to the Middle East. The Dubai outpost officially opened its doors on December 31, making it Kapil's first café venture in the region.

Inside Kap's Café Dubai

Kap's Café Dubai stays true to Kapil's personality: easy, welcoming and unapologetically comforting. The space is designed to feel like an extension of his Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. Think soft white-and-pink interiors balanced with muted greens, plush seating that invites you to linger, and statement chandeliers that instantly catch the eye. The overall mood is relaxed rather than flashy, offering a calm pause in a city known for its high-octane glamour.

Food-wise, the café keeps things familiar and fuss-free. Drawing cues from the Surrey menu, guests can expect a mix of Indian and Western café staples. From vada pav and desi snacks to pastas, coffees, teas and matcha-based drinks, the menu is built for comfort eating rather than experimentation.

Opened on New Year's Eve!

Kapil personally announced the launch on social media, sharing a video that opens with sweeping views of the Dubai skyline before cutting to the café interiors. In true host style, he's seen greeting guests, serving coffee and even breaking into a playful groove with cups in hand. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Habibi, welcome to Kap's Cafe ☕️ Launching tomorrow in Dubai – 31st December."

The café reportedly operated from 4 pm to midnight on launch day and aims to position itself as a laid-back hangout. While Kap's Café Canada has faced troubling incidents since its launch, the Dubai opening marks a fresh chapter, focused purely on warmth, hospitality and good vibes.