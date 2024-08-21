Kajari Teej 2024: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Canva

Every year, after the auspicious celebration of Raksha Bandhan, Hindus observe the holy festival of Kajari Teej, also called Badi Teej. This festival is performed by women for their husband's long lives and prosperity. The wife seeks blessings and performs rituals on this occasion for their husband's success, good life, and better health. Apart from Kajari Teej, every year, female devotees also celebrate Hartalika Teej and Hariyali Teej.

Kajari Teej 2024: Date and Muhurat

This year, the Kajari Teej will be observed on August 22. As per Drik Panchang, the tritiya tithi will start at 5:06 pm on August 21 and conclude at 1:46 pm on August 22.

Kajari Teej Puja Rituals

Start your day by waking up early and taking holy bath in the morning.

On this day, one of the essential rituals performed by women is observing a fast without water (nirjal vrat) for their husbands.

Offer puha (a type of food), water, roli, and moli (a red thread) to Neemdi Mata.

Create a small clay and cow dung pond in front of the house. Pour raw milk and water into the pond, and place a lamp at the edge of the pond.

Kajari Teej Significance

Three days after Raksha Bandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami, the auspicious festival of Kajari Teej is celebrated. It is observed on the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu calendar. The northern regions of India, particularly the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, typically celebrate this festival. Both married and single women celebrate this festival. Married women pray for their husbands' long lives, and unmarried women observe the fast to wish for a good husband.