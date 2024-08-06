Hariyali Teej: Bollywood Celebs Inspired Green Saree Look

By: Rahul M | August 06, 2024

Alia Bhatt's classic green saree with golden borders is perfect minimalistic fashion for the Hariyali Teej celebration

Alia Bhatt | Instagram

Ooze Kiara Advani's elegance for your festive look in a parrot green sheer saree paired with a floral adorned sleeveless blouse 

Kiara Advani | Instagram

Take note of actress Katrina Kaif for an effortless, elegant look in a lightweight green saree

Katrina Kaif | Instagram

There is nothing more exquisite than a simple, plain saree for your minimal festive look. Take inspo from Ulajh actress Janhavi Kapoor for a modern look

Janhavi Kapoor | Instagram

Go trendy with your festive fashion and adorn a neon green saree for Hariyali Teej, like the dancing diva and actress Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit | Instagram

Go out of your comfort zone and opt for an intricately embellished sheer saree paired with a statement necklace, depicting the style of Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma | Instagram

Lastly, don a magnificent handloom saree and style it just like the Heeramandi star Aditi Rao Hydari for an elevated festive couture 

Aditi Rao Hydari | Instagram

