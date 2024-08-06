Hariyali Teej: Bollywood Celebs Inspired Green Saree Look

By: Rahul M | August 06, 2024
Alia Bhatt's classic green saree with golden borders is perfect minimalistic fashion for the Hariyali Teej celebration
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Ooze Kiara Advani's elegance for your festive look in a parrot green sheer saree paired with a floral adorned sleeveless blouse
Kiara Advani | Instagram
Take note of actress Katrina Kaif for an effortless, elegant look in a lightweight green saree
Katrina Kaif | Instagram
There is nothing more exquisite than a simple, plain saree for your minimal festive look. Take inspo from Ulajh actress Janhavi Kapoor for a modern look
Janhavi Kapoor | Instagram
Go trendy with your festive fashion and adorn a neon green saree for Hariyali Teej, like the dancing diva and actress Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit | Instagram
Go out of your comfort zone and opt for an intricately embellished sheer saree paired with a statement necklace, depicting the style of Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Lastly, don a magnificent handloom saree and style it just like the Heeramandi star Aditi Rao Hydari for an elevated festive couture
Aditi Rao Hydari | Instagram
