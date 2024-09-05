Hartalika Teej 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Date, History, Significance, Time & More

Hartalika Teej 2024 | Quora/Pinterest

Hartalika Teej is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu religion. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is also called Harliyali Teej. The auspicious festival is celebrated particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand. On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, take a look at its history, significance and much more.

Date of Hartalika Teej 2024

The auspicious festival will be celebrated on Friday, September 6, 2024. According to Hindu mythology, Hartalika Teej is observed in the Sawan and Bhadrapada months and will be celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Trithya of Bhadrapada month. Hartalika Teej is also known as Gowri Habba in the South Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The festival is primarily celebrated by women who seek a waterless fast for 24 hours and indulge themselves in devotion to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

History and significance

Hartalika is derived from two Sanskrit words, "Harat," meaning abduction, and "Aalika," meaning a female friend. According to the legends, Goddess Parvati, who always wanted to marry the Supreme Lord Shiva, made a statue of the Lord from clay and worshipped him for a long time. Lord Shiva, pleased with her devotion and reverence, married her. Therefore, the festival is celebrated by devotees on the day so that their wishes can be fulfilled. On this day, women perform a variety of rituals, such as fasting and making the idols of Shiva and Parvati from clay, and offer varieties of food and sweets. They complete their fast after seeing the moon.