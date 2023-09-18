Hartalika Teej 2023: Significance, Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Hartalika Teej falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Bhadrapada month. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day for marital bliss and progeny.
Women apply Mehndi, wear new clothes and get beautifully dressed up. Here are wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones on Hartalika Teej, take a look
"May your Hartalika Teej be filled with happiness, prosperity and success."
"On this auspicious day of Hartalika Teej, may your martial life be as strong and eternal as the love between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Teej!"
"On this auspicious day, may the Lord Shiva bless you with health, happiness and prosperity."
"May the swings of joy, the melody of love, and the fragrance of blooming flowers fill your life with immense happiness on Hartalika Teej. Enjoy the festivities to the fullest!"
"Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Hartalika Teej! May Goddess Parvati showers her blessing and you enjoy a happy and peaceful married life!"
