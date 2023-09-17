Go Green This Ganpati Festival, 5 Places To Get Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols At Home In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2023
Eco-friendly Ganesha are good for our environment and they don't accumulate in our water bodies; so let's make a conscious choice to bring home an eco-friendly Bappa idol and you can do the visarjan at home as well
My Eco Ganesh at TM Gomes, Near Market Area, Sahar Road, Andheri (E) sells eco-friendly ganpati idols and you can even get reusable decorations made of paper and cardboard
Deep Ganesh Arts: They sell idols made with clay and painted with organic colours. It is located at Sector 6, Shanti Nagar, Mira Road (E)
The Tree Ganesha: These are made from red soil, organic fertilizers and seeds and are painted with eco-friendly colours. They transform into a tree when placed in soil after visarjan. It is located at Municipal Industrial Estate, Gandhi Nagar, Worli
Sayali Kala Kendra, Nerul: They customise Ganpati idols as per your requirements. It is located at sector 23, Nerul, Navi Mumbai
Paper Ganesha: Rohit Vaste sells idols made up of whitening clay, paper dough and natural glues they’re pretty tough, but still quite light. It is located at multiple locations in Mumbai
